Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has hailed Coventry City winger Tatsuhiro Sakamoto as a class player as he believes the Japanese has the ability to create and score goals.

The left-footed creative attacker started his career in Japan and he played for Belgian outfit KV Oostende before he moved to the Championship.

The Sky Blues signed him in the summer of 2023 on a three-year deal and he has made 67 appearances for them so far, contributing to 17 goals directly in the process.

Even though he has not been a nailed-on starter at the Sky Blues, Frank Lampard’s arrival as boss has given the players a massive confidence boost.

Sakamoto scored and assisted against Oxford United last Saturday in a 3-2 victory which sees the Sky Blues sitting fifth in the Championship table after 35 games and now increasingly being tipped to finish in a playoff spot.

Clarke has been impressed with Sakamoto’s ability to score and create goals and he feels Lampard will stick with the 28-year-old Japanese now.

Opponents Date Stoke City (H) 8th March Derby County (A) 11th March Sunderland (H) 15th March Sheffield United (A) 28th March Burnley (H) 5th April Coventry City’s next five fixtures

“Sakamoto scored a worldie volley, produced a great cross for the goal for [Jack] Rudoni as well”, Clarke said on What The EFL (27:42) about the Coventry City star man.

“He is a class player, a really good winger.

“What you get from Sakamoto, is, graft as well as end product.

“You can rely with him and I think he [Lampard] will stick with him now.”

Sakamoto has four goals and four assists in the Championship this season and after his performance against Oxford, he will look to continue producing good performances for the rest of the campaign.

The Sky Blues have positioned themselves well to finish inside the top six and Lampard will count on Sakamoto to help his side give a shot at promotion to the Premier League.

The winger has only been capped twice by Japan and will be keen to see his displays at Coventry hand him a chance to add to that.