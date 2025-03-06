Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo has insisted that Whites boss Daniel Farke is calm and collected on the touchline, despite admitting that life as a senior team star can be a stressful experience.

Farke is in the middle of his second season as the manager of the Yorkshire club and is well-placed to add another Championship promotion to his CV after the Whites missed out last term, losing in the playoff final to Southampton.

In his quest for glory, the German has often looked animated on the sidelines, a fact that Leeds fans of all ages have noted.

He is though a manager who remains calm, amid all the pressure for Leeds to get promoted, Firpo insists.

Being asked by an eight-year-old Junior MyLeeds Member about the nature of Farke, Firpo told LUTV (0:44): “I would say he is quite calm.

“He doesn’t show too much emotion. He keeps it simple.”

Firpo also took time to give advice to budding young players, telling them to try to enjoy the game and not be affected by nerves, while noting that when the game becomes serious, it then becomes more stressful.

Season League Finish Points 2023/24 Championship 3rd 90 2022/23 Premier League 19th 31 2021/22 Premier League 17th 38 2020/21 Premier League 9th 59 2019/20 Championship 1st 93 Leeds United’s points total last five seasons

“I would say enjoy, try to enjoy as much as possible. Don’t get frustrated, and don’t be nervous”, the left-back said.

“It is difficult not to be nervous, but obviously you have to try.

“I would say enjoy as much as you can because whenever you get to this level [the senior level], it is a little bit stressful.”

Firpo, unlike a number of other players, stayed with Leeds after their relegation from the Premier League and looks set to be involved in taking the Whites back to the top flight this term.

However, the defender is out of contract at Elland Road this coming summer and it is far from clear whether he will be part of the Leeds team that take to the pitch in the Premier League next season, if promotion is secured by Farke’s men.