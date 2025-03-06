Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Rangers attacking midfielder Ianis Hagi has insisted that he is not thinking about his future right now and is focused on what is ahead of him on Thursday against Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

Hagi is nearing the end of his contract at Ibrox and there has been speculation over what his next move will be, especially as there is likely to be a new manager coming in at the club.

The Romania international has been widely with a move to Turkey on a regular basis, with Galatasaray and Fenerbahce seen as potential destinations.

However, ahead of his team’s Europa League visit to Fenerbahce’s home ground, Hagi insisted that he is putting his focus solely on the job in hand, without thinking about the future.

The midfielder believes spending time thinking about the future at the moment is pointless as things can change so quickly in the game.

“I don’t think this is the moment, to be fair, to talk about my future. My full focus right now is on Rangers and on the game tomorrow”, Hagi, asked about a possible move to Turkey, the country he was born in, said at a press conference (0:23).

“I’ve been waiting to be playing back again on a European stage for a year now, so I’m just too excited for tomorrow to be able to think about what can be in the future.

Club Years Vitorul Constanta 2014-2016 Fiorentina 2016-2018 Vitorul Constanta 2018-2019 Genk 2019-2020 Rangers (loan) 2020 Rangers 2020- Alaves (loan) 2023-2024 Ianis Hagi’s club career

“It doesn’t really make sense to talk about the future.

“Football changes really quick, so my focus is on tomorrow.”

Despite having been born in Turkey in 1998 when his father, Gheorghe, was playing for Galatasaray, Hagi has never played his football in the country.

If the midfielder does depart Rangers on a free transfer in the summer then he is not likely to have any shortage of options on the table to pick from.

And one of those could be a possible move to Turkey, where his father remains a legendary figure, notably helping Galatasaray to win the UEFA Cup in the 1999/2000 season.

Gheorghe also had a spell in charge of Galatasaray and won the Turkish Cup in the 2004/2005 campaign.