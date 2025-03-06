Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur coach and ex-USA boss Anthony Hudson has explained his decision to return to management in the Thai top flight at BG Pathum United.

Hudson coached the reserve side at Tottenham before leaving the post to take over as boss of lower league side Newport County.

He has since had a host of managerial stints, tasting international football as boss of Bahrain, New Zealand and even an interim role with the United States.

The English tactician’s last post was in charge of Qatari side Al Arabi, but he has now returned to management by heading to Thailand to boss BG Pathum United.

He has inherited a side looking to push dominant Thai champions Buriram United and also make progress in the ASEAN Club Championship, where BG Pathum United are in the semi-finals and drawn against their Thai rivals.

Hudson explained how the project at BG Pathum United suited him, while he was also happy with the honesty in a squad that also has some special individuals.

National Team Years Bahrain 2013-2014 New Zealand 2014-2017 United States (interim) 2023 Anthony Hudson’s national team jobs

“I wanted to go to a club with the potential to win, a good set-up, an environment to be able to work properly and build a strong culture and way of working”, Hudson told us at Inside Futbol via phone, when asked about his managerial move.

“After watching their games prior to coming, I saw some special players and an honesty in the group.”

The former Spurs coach is keen for his side to push Buriram United in the ASEAN Club Championship, as an all-Thai tie looms, despite appreciating the opposition are strong.

“We will go all out in both legs”, he explained.

“They are a very strong team.

“We’ve been here now for a month and we know the league, and Buriram.

“We will go all out in these games.”

BG Pathum United last won the Thai league title in the 2020/21 campaign and Hudson would write himself into club folk law if he could mastermind another title win during his stay.