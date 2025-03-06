Michael Regan/Getty Images

Aston Villa out-on-loan talent Josh Feeney has revealed that Villans defender Ezri Konsa helps him in training sessions and stressed that the Aston Villa’s first-team stars are all very good people.

Feeney came through Fleetwood Town’s academy before the Villans added him to their own youth set-up in 2021 and he has been working to continue his development at the Premier League club.

In the second half of the previous season, Feeney played on loan at third-tier Spanish outfit Real Union, where he made eight appearances.

Last summer, League One club Shrewsbury Team snapped him up on loan him for the entirety of the season and the 19-year-old defender has been an important player at the club, despite suffering an injury early on.

The Villa starlet has featured 28 times already this season in all competitions for the Shrews, clocking up more than 2,300 minutes in the process as well.

Feeney has made sure when he has been training with Aston Villa’s top stars that he has soaked it in and revealed that he has been learning a lot from Konsa.

Opponent Date Exeter City (A) 8th March Burton Albion (H) 15th March Reading (H) 22nd March Birmingham City (A) 29th March Wycombe Wanderers (A) 1st April Shrewsbury Town’s upcoming five games for Feeney to look forward to

“Honestly, [I look up to] all of them as much as I can”, Feeney told Shrewsbury Town’s channel (3:19) when he was asked who he looks up to in the Aston Villa team.

“The defenders help me.

“Ezri helps me a lot, obviously in training as a centre-back with him; he will talk to me and help me a lot.

“But yes, all of them really, they are really good guys.”

Salop are currently sitting rock-bottom in the League One table with eleven league games remaining and they are five points away from 21st-placed Burton Albion.

Feeney will look to try his best to help the Shrews from getting relegated and he will look to impress first-team boss Unai Emery with his performances for the remainder of the season.

Then all eyes will be on whether Aston Villa decide another loan is needed for Feeney and, if so, what level of club they look to place him at.