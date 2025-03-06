Pete Norton/Getty Images

Bristol Rovers boss Inigo Calderon has credited Huddersfield Town’s big budget for position in League One this season, as he feels it has made it easier for the Terriers to reach the playoff spots.

Huddersfield currently sit sixth in the table with 58 points, and are pushing to secure a playoff spot in League One at the end of the season.

The Terriers have been one of the bigger spenders in League One this season, bringing in a host of new players, including Joe Taylor from Luton Town, Dion Charles from Bolton Wanderers, Anthony Evans from Bristol Rovers and Lasse Sorensen from Lincoln City.

Bristol Rovers will have to deal with the challenge of Huddersfield at the Memorial Stadium this coming weekend.

And Calderon believes that Huddersfield’s ability to spend big money on transfers has made it easier for them to do well in League One, dismissing a run of three defeats in the last four games for the Terriers.

Calderon is sure the upcoming game against the Terriers will be tough and is completely focused on improving his team’s performances, as the Gas have won just one of the past six matches.

The Bristol Rovers boss said via his club’s official channel (7:39): “They are having a good season, last games can change whatever you want to, but the season they are having is good.

“Obviously when you have a big budget usually it is a bit easier to get that.

“But they are having a good season and it is going to be really difficult game.

Opponents Result Wrexham (H) 0-1 Stevenage (A) 1-2 Wigan Athletic (A) 2-1 Peterborough United (H) 0-1 Shrewsbury Town (A) 0-1 Huddersfield Town’s last five results

“We have good games and good teams at home and for me I don’t spend too much time to know about the opposition.

“Obviously I want to know how they play, how we can hurt them, but for me it is more about us.

“Because the last game, we were not at our best and that is what has to be our focus”.

The Gas are languishing 20th in the League One table with 36 points, just three points ahead of the drop zone and have only managed to get two clean sheets in 2025.

Bristol Rovers are set to welcome Michael Duff’s men to the Memorial Stadium on Saturday, as the Gas look to take their revenge against Huddersfield after suffering a 3-1 defeat against them earlier this season.

With just 12 games remaining in the league, Calderon will hope his players will be ready to secure a big win at the weekend, as the club looks to avoid relegation from League One at the end of the season.