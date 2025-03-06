Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool would only consider making a move for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak if they think that he is genuinely available, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

A host of top Premier League sides are expected to be shopping for a prolific striker when the transfer window swings open in the summer, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all clubs who have been tipped to want more firepower.

Newcastle hitman Isak has further enhanced his reputation with his performances this season and though the Magpies do not want to lose him, that may not stop sides trying to sign him.

Liverpool have been credited with holding an interest in Isak, but with Newcastle unwilling to sell, the jury is out on what the Reds will do about it.

And it is claimed that Liverpool are only likely to consider trying to sign Isak if they believe that Newcastle will do business.

Club Years AIK 2016 Borussia Dortmund 2017-2019 Willem II (loan) 2019 Real Sociedad 2019-2022 Newcastle United 2022- Alexander Isak’s career history

Liverpool will not invest time in a possible pursuit which has no realistic chance of success; the club have been praised for their transfer business in recent years, although they did come away empty handed in a lengthy chase of Martin Zubimendi last summer.

The Reds will likely get another up close look at Isak when they come face to face with Newcastle in the EFL Cup final later this month.

Newcastle remain in the running to finish in a Champions League qualification spot this term and wrapping one up with mean a significant financial boost for the club.

That would further strengthen their position when it comes to keeping hold of their key players, such as Isak.