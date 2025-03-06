Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Ex-EFL striker Sam Parkin thinks that Charlton Athletic defender Lloyd Jones has played a massive part in helping Nathan Jones to turn around the Addicks’ form in League One in recent months.

Charlton had a difficult start to the season, but with Nathan Jones’ guidance in the dugout, they have managed to bounce back and are now sitting fifth in the league table and are strongly tipped to be in the playoffs at the end of the campaign.

Centre-back Lloyd Jones, 29, who missed part of the season due to an injury, has started 27 games for the Addicks, being regularly favoured by his boss.

Charlton have lost only two out of their last 17 games and Parkin pointed out that defender Lloyd Jones has started all 17 of them after returning from the injury he suffered.

Parkin is of the view that Lloyd Jones’ presence in the Addicks backline has played a massive part in their turnaround in form and has sparked genuine hopes of promotion up to the Championship this season.

“Lloyd Jones, someone I would point to, got injured against Birmingham; I think it was in autumn time”, Parkin said on What The EFL (37:50).

Club Years Liverpool 2013-2018 Cheltenham (loan) 2015 Accrington (loan) 2015 Blackpool (loan) 2015-2016 Swindon (loan) 2016-2017 Luton Town 2018-2020 Plymouth (loan) 2019 Northampton (loan) 2020 Northampton 2020-2021 Cambridge 2021-2023 Charlton 2023- Lloyd Jones’ career history

“He has been back for 17 games and they have only two defeats, Rotherham and Birmingham.

“So he is a massive part of it [Charlton’s success of late].”

Charlton, in fifth, have secured 59 points from 34 games and with 12 more games remaining, Nathan Jones will want no big slip-ups in the coming months.

The Addicks head to fourth placed Stockport County at the weekend, before then playing two teams they will expect to beat in the shape of Crawley Town and Wigan Athletic.