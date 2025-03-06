Julian Finney/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has warned that the Reds’ Champions League Round of 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain is not over, and revealed he feels the Parisians played like a Manchester City team of recent years.

The Reds secured a vital 1-0 victory on Wednesday against PSG in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16, as Harvey Elliott scored a goal in the 87th minute, just seconds after being brought on in place of Mohamed Salah.

Arne Slot’s men, however, were largely outplayed by the Parisians at the Parc des Princes, as Liverpool registered only two shots all game, while PSG had 27 shots with over 70 per cent possession.

Reds’ goalkeeper Alisson produced a superb performance, making nine saves to stop a PSG team that had scored 40 goals in their last ten matches.

Thompson reflected on Wednesday’s result and insisted that the tie is not over yet, and urged the Liverpool fans to back the team next week and create a hostile atmosphere as the Reds welcome PSG to Anfield for the second leg.

The Liverpool legend hailed attackers Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele for their performances and also highlighted how the midfield help PSG to keep the ball.

Thompson felt Luis Enrique’s PSG team were attacking like a Manchester City team when they are at their best, with their movement difficult to cope with.

Team Result Liverpool (H) 0-1 Bayern Munich (A) 1-0 Atletico Madrid (H) 1-2 Arsenal (A) 2-0 PSG’s defeats this season

He said on LFC TV’s The Reaction (14:44): “They are a good team, this is not over.

“I think that is why we are talking about Anfield needs to be rocking because the game is not over.

“They are a good side, [Kvaratskhelia] him and Dembele the way they run up, Barcola probably had an off night.

“But those three up front, the way they glide past people, they are so unorthodox.

“The three in midfield, they are sort of lending the ball to each other and they are moving around.

“They’re taking the time, very much [Manchester] City in their heyday last season and the seasons before, it was like that.

“They moved the ball so quickly, but they can be patient as well.

“This is going to be massive, we still need the fans next week.

“We have got to treat this like it is nil-nil.”

With away goals not counting any longer, PSG face another added complication when they head to Anfield as they will need to beat Liverpool on the night and by more than one goal.

Slot’s men will hope to extend their winning run against PSG at Anfield next week, as Liverpool also emerged victorious when these two teams faced each other during the Champions League group stage in 2018/19.