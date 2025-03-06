Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke thinks Tottenham Hotspur loan star George Abbott is likely to have a career at a level higher than Notts County if he cannot break into the first team picture in north London.

The 19-year-old defensive midfielder is a product of Tottenham’s academy system and last year he caught Ange Postecoglou’s eye and made his debut for the first team under the Australian tactician.

Spurs sanctioned a season-long loan to Notts County for Abbott last summer and the player has established himself as a regular in the League Two side’s starting line-up, netting five times as well as assisting five goals in all competitions for them.

Clarke is of the view that the Tottenham loanee is a good all-round player with his creative and ball-winning abilities and added that Abbott works very hard during the game.

He believes that Abbott is someone that Tottenham fans feel could well go on to have a career at the club, meaning he is someone to keep an eye on.

And even if the midfielder does not quite reach Spurs’ level, Clarke thinks he will surely play at a higher level than League Two, where Notts County are at the moment.

“George Abbott, a 19-year-old on loan from Spurs, has four goals and four assists”, Clarke said on What The EFL (42:30).

Competition Games Goals Assists League Two 29 4 4 FA Cup 2 1 1 EFL Trophy 1 – – George Abbott’s season so far

“He starts every week and scored and assisted a goal at Fleetwood recently.

“I just think he is a really good all-round central midfielder.

“He can create, burst into the box, but he also works really hard and is a ball winner as well, so he is someone to keep an eye on.

“I think the Spurs fans maybe feel he has a future at Tottenham and if he does not have a future at Tottenham, then he might be a level higher than where Notts County are at the moment.”

Abbott has featured 29 times for Notts County in League Two this season and has started 27 of those games.

Notts County are pushing for automatic promotion and if they can get into League One, they could try to keep hold of Abbott on a fresh loan deal.

That may be something Tottenham would look favourably at as it would mean a step up in level.