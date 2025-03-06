Julian Finney/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique believes that the atmosphere at Anfield on Tuesday next week will be hostile, but warned Liverpool that his side will look the Reds in the eye and take them on.

Liverpool took on PSG on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League’s round of 16 tie and managed to beat them 1-0 with help from Harvey Elliott’s goal, despite not being at their best.

Alisson’s heroics in the goal on Wednesday helped Arne Slot’s men to gain a crucial advantage in the tie as they are set to welcome PSG to Anfield on Tuesday.

Enrique believes that PSG were the superior side in the game and stressed that they have nothing to lose on Tuesday at Anfield, which makes them dangerous opponents.

The PSG boss expects Liverpool fans to create a hostile atmosphere at Anfield in the next leg to welcome them, but issued a warning for the Reds to go toe-to-toe by looking them in the eye.

“There will be an aggressive atmosphere there, but we have nothing to lose now”, Enrique was quoted as saying by French outlet Foot Mercato.

Dates Fixtures Results 26/02/25 Liverpool vs Newcastle 2-0 16/02/25 Liverpool vs Wolves 2-1 06/02/25 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 25/01/25 Liverpool vs Ipswich Town 4-1 21/01/25 Liverpool vs Lille 2-1 Liverpool’s last five home fixtures

“We’ll go there without speculating.

“We’ve been in this kind of situation before: last year we lost our home game in the quarter-finals, but we still qualified.

“We know it will be difficult, but once again we have nothing to lose and that makes us more dangerous.

“We’ll try to look Liverpool in the eye…I don’t think it’s difficult to analyse the match.

“We were far superior to Liverpool in terms of the way we played and the chances we created.”

Liverpool will face Premier League strugglers Southampton at the weekend before they take on PSG in the second leg of their Champions League tie.

With Liverpool boasting a comfortable lead at the top of the Premier League table, all eyes will be on what team Slot picks for the Southampton clash with an eye on keeping key men fit for the PSG encounter just days afterwards.

PSG were beaten 3-2 by Liverpool on their last visit to Anfield, in 2018, with Daniel Sturridge, James Milner and Roberto Firmino, all no longer at the club, getting on the scoresheet.