Wycombe Wanderers boss Mike Dodds has insisted that former Rangers star Alex Lowry, signed from the Gers in January, is a player with promise and stressed he can become a quality footballer if he understands a key thing.

The Scotland Under-21 international came through the youth system of the Gers and made his Rangers debut back in January of 2022, amid much hype about his potential.

He shone at youth level for Rangers and there were hopes that he could come through and impact the first team, adding to the Gers’ attacking midfield options, especially with his 14 goals for Rangers’ B team.

However, that failed to happen and Lowry was loaned out to Hearts last season, where he played only 17 times after suffering from a long-term back injury.

Rangers made the decision to sell Lowry to English League One side Wycombe in the winter window and a keen eye will be kept on the player’s progress from north of the border to see if that was the right call.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has made three off-the-bench appearances in League One for Wycombe so far and Dodds stressed that Lowry will need to understand that football is a lot more than showing tricks and flicks.

The Chairboys manager is clear that if Lowry is able to bring maturity, combined with his level of technique, to his game, he has the qualities to become a very good player.

Opponents Competition Involvement Bristol Rovers League One 12 minutes Wigan Athletic League One 7 minutes Burton Albion League One 7 minutes Preston North End FA Cup 64 minutes Alex Lowry at Wycombe so far

“Alex clearly has got quality and you can see that”, Dodds told Wanderers TV (4:41) about the former Rangers attacker.

“I think my responsibility, as the coach and the developer of Alex, is for him to understand that it is not always about the flicks and tricks, which I know the crowd like, but there are other important elements in the game.

“And that is going to be my responsibility over our relationship and as our relationship grows, is to help him understand that.

“And if he can marry up those two elements, he is going to be a very good player.”

The Chairboys have a very good chance to secure automatic promotion to the Championship as they are sitting second in the League One table and Lowry will look to play his part in trying to help Wycombe get over the line.

It is unclear if Rangers included any level of sell-on clause into the agreement to sell Lowry to Wycombe, which would mean the Gers have an investment in his future success south of the border.