Ex-Premier League star Shaka Hislop thinks that Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has used the young player argument too many times and does not even think he has improved the young players under him.

Tottenham lost 1-0 to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar on Thursday in the Europa League to continue the trend of inconsistent performances this season.

Spurs have dealt with injury issues throughout the season and under-fire boss Postecoglou has often pointed out that he is working with a young team due to the absences of several senior stars.

However, Hislop is of the view that Postecoglou’s young Tottenham squad do not show any signs of progression despite the Australian working with them for so long.

He also added that the Spurs boss has used the young player argument too many times to shield the disappointing results Tottenham have churned out throughout the season.

“For all the injuries Spurs have endured and had to endure, Postecoglou has worked with this side; he has worked with this young side and yes, you are welcoming back some of the senior players”, Hislop said on ESPN FC (5:10).

Date Game Result 06/03/25 AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 26/02/25 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City 0-2 22/02/25 Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 16/02/25 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United 1-0 09/02/25 Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Tottenham’s last five results

“[Micky] van de Ven on the bench did not play a part; stuff like that is starting to come together, but when you work with a squad or a bit of a young squad, as long as you have, you hope to see improvement.

“And I just feel Spurs have kind of used that young player excuse for quite some time.

“But even with the time they have worked with Postecoglou, I don’t feel they have improved.

“I don’t feel they have been better.

“I don’t feel they have heard that wake-up call.”

Tottenham now have to turn around the one goal deficit with AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of the tie in London if they are to progress through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

If Postecoglou was to end Spurs’ trophy drought by leading the side to the Europa League this season, the campaign would quickly be seen in a different light, while the club would also secure a ticket to next season’s Champions League.