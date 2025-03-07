Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Fenerbahce are ready to hold talks with the agent of Crystal Palace star Tyrick Mitchell as they look to convince him to leave the Premier League and head to Turkey in the summer window.

Left-sided star Mitchell came through the academy set-up of Crystal Palace and has been a regular in the starting line-up at Selhurst Park this season.

Mitchell has started all 27 league games for Oliver Glasner’s side, chipping in with four assists while receiving two cautions, as the Eagles have climbed the table and banished relegation worries which were present at the start of the campaign.

There has been some confusion over Mitchell’s contract and when it will expire, with suggestions that it could be in the summer, though according to the Athletic, his deal does not run out until 2027.

The left-back has admirers in Europe, with Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce being one of the clubs interested in securing his signature in the summer.

Fenerbahce sporting director Mario Branco was in touch with both Mitchell and Crystal Palace about a potential deal for the winter window.

However, according to Turkish daily Takvim (via A Spor), Mitchell wants to continue his career in the Premier League instead of moving to Turkey, which is a big reason no move happened.

That is something Fenerbahce are prepared to work on and they will hold fresh talks with the Palace star’s agent to try to move the dial on a deal.

They will hope that the idea of moving to Turkey is something which eventually gains favour with Mitchell in the coming months.

While the Turkish daily also suggest Mitchell’s deal ends in the summer, that talk looks wide of the mark, and a fee would be needed.

Fenerbahce appointed Mourinho last summer and the Portuguese boss wants to strengthen the Turkish side by bringing in talented players to help them compete against Galatasaray for the league title.