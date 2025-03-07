Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Bristol City star Scott Twine believes Hull City will pose a tough challenge for the Robins this weekend and thinks that the Tigers should have accumulated more points in the Championship this season.

Twine’s side are currently in a battle to secure a playoff spot in the Championship this season, sitting seventh in the table, level on points with sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion, and are set to play host to strugglers Hull on Saturday.

The attacking midfielder joined Hull on loan from Burnley for the first half of the 2023/24 season before making a move to the Tigers’ Championship rivals Bristol City in the January window.

Since joining the Robins, Twine has established himself as a first-team regular, featuring 37 times and contributing eight goals and three assists.

The 25-year-old believes Hull, who are sitting in 19th and just five points above the relegation zone, should be in a better situation due to the quality of players they are able to call upon.

Twine revealed that he is familiar with the style of play of some Hull players after spending the first half of the 2023/24 campaign with them and rates them.

Opponents Date Hull City 08/03 Norwich City 14/03 Watford 05/04 West Brom 08/04 Sunderland 18/04 Preston North End 03/05 Bristol City’s remaining home games

He told Bristol City’s official channel (0:10): “They are a good team, they probably should have more points than they are on, they are coming off a win now.

“Obviously I was there last year, so I know a few of the lads, and they have got some good players there, so yes it will be a tough game.”

Both teams were unable to get the better of each other when they played earlier this season in August, with the match ending 1-1.

And Twine is expecting a difficult game, not least due to the fact that he feels Hull have some quality players to call upon.

“I expect a tough challenge.

“They are good on the ball and they’ve got some really good individual players.”

Bristol City have the sixth best home record in the Championship this season and have been beaten just three times at Ashton Gate in the league.

Hull, by contrast, have fared better on the road, with the eleventh best away record, while their home record is the worst in the entire Championship, with just three wins in front of their own supporters.