Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is clear that he knows Rangers home ground, Ibrox, very well and stressed that the Gers will receive great support from their fans next week when he leads his Yellow Canaries team into battle against them in the Europa League.

Barry Ferguson’s Rangers travelled to Turkey and secured a 3-1 win over tactician Mourinho’s Fenerbahce on Thursday night in the Europa League first leg of the round of 16, to put themselves firmly in the driving seat.

The victory in Turkey leaves Rangers in an advantageous position in the tie and they are set to face the Turkish giants next Thursday in front of the Gers faithful as they seek to seal the deal and with it a quarter-final spot.

The Fenerbahce boss admitted that his team are now at a disadvantage going to Ibrox and pointed out that he knows Rangers home turf very well.

Former Manchester United manager Mourinho, who in the pre-match press conference before Thursday’s game admitted that he is open to managing in Scotland in the future, pointed out that Rangers’ supporters will be behind their team with strong backing during the Ibrox game.

“We go to their stadium with a disadvantage”, Mourinho was quoted as saying by Fenerbahce’s official site.

Date Game Result 06/03/25 Fenerbahce vs Rangers 1-3 22/08/01 Fenerbahce vs Rangers 2-1 08/08/01 Rangers vs Fenerbahce 0-0 Rangers’ last three meetings with Fenerbahce

“I know Ibrox Stadium very well.

“There will be great support there against them.

“We will have a few days of rest, which we haven’t had for a long time.

“For example, [Milan] Skriniar has played 90 minutes in ten games in a row since he arrived.”

Rangers have lost their last three games at Ibrox, taking some of the shine off it as a fortress, and now Ferguson has a task on his hands to inspire his team to put in a performance in front of their home fans to keep their run in Europe alive.

The last time Fenerbahce visited Ibrox was in 2001 to play a Champions League qualifier game and the game ended with a 0-0 scoreline.

A repeat on Thursday would suit Rangers and Ferguson very well.