Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop says he noticed Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario as he went straight out to pat Lucas Bergvall on the head after the teenager scored an own goal in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Ange Postecoglou’s men have struggled massively with consistency this season, with multiple first-team players sidelined with injuries, and as a result a number of younger players have received significant game time.

Spurs travelled to the AFAS Stadion on Thursday for their Europa League Round of 16 tie against AZ Alkmaar, but suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first leg, as Bergvall put the ball into his own net in the 18th minute.

Hislop, a former goalkeeper, however, praised Vicario for immediately going out and consoling the Swedish midfielder, and providing the youngster some much-need encouragement, explaining it was something he noticed.

The former Premier League custodian believes the 19-year-old has been excellent for Spurs this season and admitted things like this can happen in a game of football and can impact a player’s morale.

Hislop said on ESPN FC (4:40): “Bergvall with the own goal, these things happen, and as young players go coming through, he’s been absolutely outstanding for Spurs and these are things that happen.

“You feel badly when it happens to you, when it’s not you, you are kind of sympathetic because you have seen it so many times.

Club Years Udinese 2014-2016 Fontanafredda (loan) 2014-2015 Venezia (loan) 2015-2016 Venezia 2016-2019 Cagliari 2019-2022 Perugia (loan) 2019-2020 Empoli (loan) 2021-2022 Empoli 2022-2023 Tottenham Hotspur 2023- Guglielmo Vicario’s career history

“It happens and credit to Vicario, of course as a goalkeeper I would notice how he goes straight out and kind of pats him on the head in encouragement.”

Postecoglou’s men still have the opportunity to reach the Europa League quarter-finals, if they can beat AZ by a two-goal margin next Thursday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

For now, Tottenham will now switch their attention to the Premier League as they are set to face Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth on Sunday, as they seek to secure their fourth league win in their last five matches.

It remains to be seen whether Bergvall, who Spurs beat Barcelona to sign, will be handed a starting spot in the side against the Cherries.