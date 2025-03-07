Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former top flight boss Jim Duffy believes that Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho would be out of reach for Rangers financially, even if the 49ers take control of the club.

Ahead of Fenerbahce’s Europa League meeting with Rangers, the Portuguese manager spoke about his love for the passion shown by the Celtic and Rangers fans and did not rule out the possibility of one day managing in Scotland.

His comments soon sparked speculation about whether, at some point in the future, Mourinho could become an option for Celtic or Rangers.

Duffy believes that if Rangers or Celtic wanted Mourinho, they would need to dig deep in terms of his salary as he would command wages even higher than those Brendan Rodgers earns at Parkhead.

“It will certainly be a healthy sum [required to bring in Jose Mourinho] and much more than any manager in Scotland would get, maybe even significantly more than Brendan Rodgers”, Duffy said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (12:51).

“He still commands that type of salary, that type of investment in him.”

Champions Season Galatasaray 2023/24 Galatasaray 2022/23 Trabzonspor 2021/22 Besiktas 2020/21 Istanbul Basaksehir 2019/20 Galatasaray 2018/19 Galatasaray 2017/18 Besiktas 2016/17 Besiktas 2015/16 Galatasaray 2014/15 Recent Turkish Super Lig champions

Rangers do have an immediate need for a new manager in the summer, with Barry Ferguson only in charge on an interim basis, after Philippe Clement was shown the door.

Duffy believes if the 49ers take control then they may well want a big name to take over, however he feels that even so, Mourinho would be out of reach financially for the Gers.

“If and when the 49ers deal is concluded it is right to say that they will be trying to get in investment into the club of their own, trying to put Rangers’ profile higher.

“To do that sometimes, even in the short term, you go for the bigger name, even if it is not always the best or the most recent up and coming coach.

“You look down south at Tom Brady [at Birmingham City and they] wanted Wayne Rooney.

“It didn’t work out but the thought was to get the big name and all these sort of things.

“That has happened several times where clubs have brought a high-profile name because initially what it does is it draws all the media attention and various sponsors can get involved and that helps the club get a financial stability.

“Then they can build from there, they can then go forward from there.

“But I think Mourinho is out of the equation, just financially.”

Mourinho is currently invested in the project at Fenerbahce where he is trying to dethrone the club’s fierce rivals Galatasaray at the top of the Turkish Super Lig.

Fenerbahce have not won the Turkish Super Lig title since the 2013/14 season and Mourinho may well want to end that drought before he seriously considers what his next challenge in management should be.