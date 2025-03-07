Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Leeds United defender Junior Firpo has revealed that getting the equaliser and helping the Whites to get the win against Sheffield United was his favourite moment of February.

Firpo was voted Leeds United’s Player of the Month for February after he finished with one goal and five assists, thus helping the Whites maintain their dominance at the top of the Championship standings.

Reflecting back on his performances over the course of the month, the full-back insisted that while there were quite a few key moments, but his favourite one was against Leeds’ Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.

The Whites trailed against Chris Wilder’s Blades in the Championship match until the 72nd minute of the match when Firpo’s goal allowed them get back into it and level things up.

They eventually won the match 3-1 in the end with a late flurry of goals, thus creating some breathing space between themselves and the Blades in the battle to win the Championship title this season.

“There’s a few, to be fair. It’s been a really good month, but I’d have to say the win against Sheffield United”, Firpo told his club’s official website, when looking at his favourite moments in February.

Opponents Date Millwall 12/03 Swansea City 29/03 Preston North End 12/04 Stoke City 21/04 Bristol City 26/04 Leeds United’s remaining home games

“Getting the equaliser and bringing the score back to 1-1, it felt like a pretty decisive moment.

“The atmosphere played a really big part as well.

“Winning games that late is not something that is usual, but the fans gave us that extra boost, that little bit extra in the legs during the last few minutes, which really enabled us to win the game.

“So yeah, I’d say that was my favourite moment.”

Firpo was again on the scoresheet against West Brom last weekend, but his goal was not enough to secure three points for Daniel Farke’s side as they were held to a 1-1 draw by the Baggies.

There remains doubt over Firpo’s long term future at Leeds as his current contract is due to run out in the summer and there has been no sign so far of an extension being handed to the left-back.