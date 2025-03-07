Getty Images

Liverpool have enquired about Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman, who ‘plans to leave’ the Allianz Arena in search of pastures new in the summer transfer window, but a switch to Anfield is not being prioritised.

France international Coman, 28, has been on the books at Bayern Munich since 2015, when he joined the German giants initially on loan from Juventus, before then making the move a permanent one.

He has enjoyed great success during his time in Germany, scooping up the Bundesliga title on no fewer than eight occasions, winning three German Cups and also lifting the Champions League in 2020.

Now though, Coman is looking at taking his career in a different direction as he approaches his 30s.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Coman wants a change of scenery and he ‘plans to leave’ Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich are prepared to let the winger go, holding a good relationship with him, and Liverpool have enquired about signing him, though have yet to progress beyond that stage.

The Reds could be aware that Coman is prioritising a move to Saudi Arabia, where a switch to one of the country’s top four clubs is considered to be an option.

It is suggested that Bayern Munich would be looking for around €30m to €40m to sell Coman in the summer, while his exit would also save a huge €17m to €18m per year in wages and bonuses.

Coman has yet to play his football in the Premier League and if he moves to Saudi Arabia then it would make the prospect of him doing so before he eventually retires much less likely.