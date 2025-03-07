Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Scott Arfield is of the view that Gers star Nicolas Raskin’s pass for Vaclav Cerny’s second goal against Fenerbahce in the Europa League is the assist of the season.

Rangers managed to secure a shock 3-1 win against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce away from home with the help of Cyriel Dessers and Cerny’s brace.

Raskin was one of the standout performers for Rangers and it was he who played the through ball, breaking Fenerbahce’s backline, which Cerny converted into their third goal to seal a victory.

Arfield was impressed with Raskin’s performance and is of the opinion that the Belgian’s pass to Cerny is the assist of the season for Rangers.

He stressed that Barry Ferguson’s Rangers pulled out a phenomenal performance against Fenerbahce on Thursday and added that the Gers are in the driving seat in the Europa League tie going into the second leg of the game at Ibrox.

“Raskin’s pass, my goodness! Raskin’s pass is the assist of the season for Rangers”, Arfield said on the BBC’s Scottish Football Podcast (3:40).

Competition Games Goals Assists Scottish Premiership 25 – 4 Europa League 9 1 1 Scottish League Cup 2 – – Scottish Cup 1 – – Nicolas Raskin so far this season

“There is no doubt about that.

“Absolutely phenomenal performance and they are in the driving seat now.”

Ferguson’s Rangers are now in a good place to progress to the next round of the Europa League and they will be keen to secure victory next Thursday in front of their home fans to do so in style.

Raskin was snapped up by Rangers from Belgian side Standard Liege, but has struggled to have the desired impact on a regular basis at Ibrox.

Last term he clocked just 18 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for the Gers, as injury issues interrupted his campaign.

Raskin has played the full 90 minutes in 12 of Rangers’ last 13 Scottish Premiership outings, but was unable to help stop the wheels coming off under Philippe Clement.