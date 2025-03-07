George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United winger Manor Solomon believes that the Championship is really close to the Premier League in terms of intensity and physicality, but that is not something which surprised him.

Solomon moved to Leeds on loan from Tottenham last summer, as Spurs sought to get him regular game time, and has since gone on to establish himself as a regular for Daniel Farke’s team, making 14 goal contributions in 28 matches.

Describing his transition from the Premier League to the Championship, the Israel international insisted that it was not entirely dissimilar to what he expected when he inked the loan contract at Elland Road.

“I can say that it is really similar to what I was expecting”, Solomon told LUTV (3:07).

“It is a tough league, really long season, loads of games, almost each and every game is a tough game, especially when you play away.”

He stressed that he has found teams bring extra desire to the table when they play Leeds as they want to compete with the Whites.

“All the teams when they play against Leeds they come motivated.

“They want to be aggressive, to play strong and so you need to understand that each an every game will be tough, will be difficult.”

Club Years Maccabi Petah Tikva 2016-2019 Shakhtar Donetsk 2019-2023 Fulham (loan) 2022-2023 Tottenham Hotspur 2023- Leeds United (loan) 2024-2025 Manor Solomon’s career history

Solomon further took time to reveal that it is the intensity and physicality that make the Championship close to the Premier League in his view, though the level is of course a step lower.

“The level is good, it is not Premier League level, but in terms of intensity, physicality, it is really close to the Premier League for me.”

Leeds did not include an option to buy in the loan agreement to sign Solomon from Tottenham last summer and if they wish to keep him then they will need to sit down with Spurs at the end of the season to thrash out terms.

That would be easier for the Whites to do if they have won promotion, which they are strongly fancied to do at present as they sit top of the Championship table.