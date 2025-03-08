Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans has insisted the best team lost in his side’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wrexham in League One on Saturday.

Evans was backed with a host of signings at the New York last summer and Rotherham were expected to be strong promotion contenders under the Scotsman.

That has not happened though and they look to be set for another season in the third tier, which has piled the pressure on Evans.

He was hoping to give Millers fans a boost on Saturday when he took his Rotherham team to face promotion challengers Wrexham, but a Sam Smith strike three minutes into the second half was the only goal of the game as the hosts won 1-0.

Evans thinks the result did not reflect the performance that Rotherham put in as he feels his men were clearly the better side in the match.

The Rotherham boss credited a poor defensive moment for the game being lost and bemoaned his side heading back from Wales with nothing to show for their performance.

Opponents Date Exeter City (H) 15/03 Wycombe Wanderers (H) 18/03 Bolton Wanderers (A) 22/03 Crawley Town (H) 29/03 Northampton Town (A) 01/04 Rotherham United’s next five games

“Well, the best team lost didn’t they?”, Evans told Rotherham’s media post match (0:03).

“I think we’ve had almost 60 per cent possession, more opportunities in the final third, the two best chances of the game.

“We make a horrible error, really central defensively, which we’ve been guilty of at times.

“If you give them a chance they’ll take it, and they did. It’s their only chance other than a strike from 30 yards in the first half.

“Performance was good, it was an assurred performance, but we get nothing for it so we go back on the coach and back on the training ground.”

The result leaves Rotherham sitting in 14th spot in the League One table and a substantial 16 points off the final playoff place, which is currently occupied by Bolton Wanderers.

It also ends a mini upturn in form for the Millers, who had won back to back League One games heading into their meeting with Wrexham in Wales.