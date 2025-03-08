Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries has praised Brighton & Hove Albion winger Ibrahim Osman, who is on loan at Dutch giants Feyenoord, dubbing him a good player and acknowledging his unpredictability.

Brighton signed the 20-year-old winger from Danish top flight side FC Nordsjaelland last summer and sent him on loan to the Netherlands with Feyenoord in an effort to speed up his development.

Osman started his fourth Champions League game this season against Inter Milan on Wednesday night and turned some heads with his performance in the big clash, but in the end failed to stop the Italians beating Feyenoord 2-0 at De Kuip.

The Brighton star came up against Dutch international Dumfries, who was playing in the right wing-back role for Inter Milan, and made an impression on him with his attacking display.

Dumfries admitted that he had to defend well against Osman and hailed him as a good player with a real unpredictability being one of his standout skills.

“Good player, he is unpredictable and has good action”, Dumfries was quoted as saying by Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur.

Position Team Games Points 1st Ajax 24 60 2nd PSV 24 52 3rd Utrecht 24 46 4th Feyenoord 24 44 5th Twente 24 43 6th AZ Alkmaar 24 43 Eredivisie top six

“You then have to defend him well and make sure he does as little as possible.”

Osman started the season for Feyenoord regularly, but after a thigh injury in November, he has played a bit part role for the Dutch giants.

The Brighton star picked up a yellow card against Inter Milan in the 76th minute of the game and due to accumulating three yellow cards, he will miss the second leg of the Champions League tie next week.

With the odds against Feyenoord progressing, Osman may have to focus on the Eredivisie, where the side are trying to get a top three Champions League spot.

All eyes are on what Brighton decide they want to do with the winger in the summer and whether another loan might be on the agenda for Osman.