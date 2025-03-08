George Wood/Getty Images

Former defender Scott Minto insists Leeds United will be desperate not to have to go through the playoffs due to their poor record in it, but admits Sheffield United and Burnley are not showing signs of dropping off.

Leeds continue to sit top of the Championship table and have been strong favourites to seal automatic promotion back to the Premier League for much of the campaign.

Following Saturday’s games in the Championship though, Sheffield United are in second and now level on points with Leeds, while Burnley are third and just two points further back.

Leeds have a game in hand on both, but it comes on Sunday at Fratton Park against Portsmouth and Minto sees it as a tough one for the Whites.

He knows Leeds will be desperate to avoid finishing in a playoff spot, with the Whites having lost in the playoff final against Southampton last season and generally not fared well in the end of season lottery.

Minto though noted that Sheffield United and Burnley have been incredibly consistent as they push to reel Leeds in.

Opponents Result QPR 2-1 Cardiff City 2-1 Burnley 0-0 Millwall 0-1 Stoke City 3-1 Portsmouth’s last five home games

“Leeds will be desperate not to make the playoffs. They have got a poor record in that, haven’t they?”, Minto said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live on Saturday (5:32pm).

“They’ve looked nailed on for automatic promotion all season, Leeds.

“But this is a tough game, away to Portsmouth, and Sheffield United and Burnley are not slipping up, are they. They’ve been incredibly consistent themselves.

“It’s going to be a very interesting race for those top two spots in the Championship.”

Portsmouth have won their last two home games in the Championship on the spin, beating QPR and Cardiff City at Fratton Park.

Burnley visited at the start of February and were held to a 0-0 draw by Pompey, while Sheffield United were also held 0-0, in September.