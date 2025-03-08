Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Leeds United winger Manor Solomon has revealed that his side’s experience from the last meeting against Portsmouth has taught them that it is not going to be easy at Fratton Park on Sunday.

A newly promoted Portsmouth side headed to face Leeds at Elland Road in both sides’ opening game in the Championship this season.

Leeds were stunned by John Mousinho’s side, who recovered from being 1-0 down to lead 3-2 with just seconds left in the match.

The hosts were bailed out by a Brenden Aaronson goal right at the death, meaning the clash ended 3-3.

Describing that experience as a surprising one, Solomon insisted that his team know well that if it was not easy against Portsmouth in front of a packed Elland Road then it will be even tougher at Fratton Park.

Solomon feels there is no room for a slow start from Leeds, who need to put their stamp on the game early on and make sure they are heading back to Yorkshire with all three points.

“It was a quite surprising game [against Portsmouth at Elland Road]”, Solomon said on LUTV (5:35).

Opponents Result Sheffield United 1-3 Watford 0-4 Coventry City 0-2 Burnley 0-0 Hull City 3-3 Leeds United’s last five away games

“We know that if it wasn’t easy at home, it won’t be easy at Portsmouth as well.

“So we need to give our all to be dominant, to play our game from the early beginning and make sure that we get the three points.”

Leeds’ automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United and Burnley were both held to 0-0 draws by Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

The Whites also head into the game with Sheffield United now level on points with them at the top of the Championship and Burnley just two points behind, meaning the pressure is on.