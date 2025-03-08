Carl Recine/Getty Images

TalkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham has suggested that when Liverpool win the Premier League this season they will not go down as great champions.

Liverpool closed in on a 20th top flight crown when they edged out Southampton 3-1 at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, coming back from a goal behind to take all three points and go 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal have two games in hand on Liverpool and could cut the gap to ten points if they can win them both, but the odds are further stacked against the Gunners due to the injuries they have suffered in their final third department.

Liverpool are cruising to the Premier League title, which would represent an amazing achievement from Arne Slot in his first season as Reds boss.

However, talkSPORT presenter Durham, while acknowledging Liverpool fans will not care about how the title is won, asserted that the Reds will not go down as great champions.

Speaking to Jason Cundy, he said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live on Saturday afternoon (5:21pm): “The Liverpool fans will not care and the record books will show that they are champions at the end of the season, but they are not going to go down as great champions are they?”

Winners Points Man City (23/24) 91 Man City (22/23) 89 Man City (21/22) 93 Man City (20/21) 86 Liverpool (19/20) 99 Premier League winners’ points totals last five seasons

Manchester City, who had been expected to defend their title with some force, have fallen apart this season and are now just in a battle to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Manchester United again imploded and made a managerial change, while Chelsea continue to develop under Enzo Maresca.

Arsenal are giving Liverpool the most competition, but failing to sign a striker has again cost them, something a former national team boss told Inside Futbol recently.

As well as shining in the Premier League though, Liverpool are also making their mark in Europe.

The Reds finished top of the Champions League league phase and are well placed to progress into the last eight of the competition after beating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the first leg of their last 16 tie.