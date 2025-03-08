Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Newcastle United defender Steve Howey believes that Matt Targett is almost on a hiding to nothing if he plays in the EFL Cup final, given that he will up against Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah having not played much all season.

The left-back has only featured four times for Newcastle this season in all competitions and has played just eleven minutes of first-team football in the Premier League.

However, with first-choice left-back Lewis Hall being ruled out for the rest of the season with a foot injury, a return to the Magpies team is potentially on the cards for Targett, just as the Magpies enter a crucial part of the campaign.

Eddie Howe could move Dan Burn out to left-back, or give the task to right-back Tino Livramento, but Targett is the only natural left-back available if the manager views balance as crucial.

Howey feels that if Howe does go with Targett for the EFL Cup final later this month, then it is asking a lot of the left-back given his lack of game time this term.

He would need to stop a potent Liverpool attack, including Salah, and that, Howey thinks, could put Targett on a hiding to nothing.

The former defender told BBC Radio Newcastle (6th March): “Matt Targett is a natural left-back, but the lad has been more out than in [the team].

“All of a sudden, to be chucked into a cup final against Mohamed Salah – you are kind of on a hiding to nothing, because you’re playing against a player who is arguably the best player in Europe and possibly the world at the moment.”

Game Competition Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Premier League Newcastle United vs Bromley FA Cup Birmingham City vs Newcastle United FA Cup Newcastle United vs Brighton FA Cup Matt Targett’s appearances this season

Targett was strongly linked with a move to Leeds United before the winter transfer window closed, but ended up staying put at St James’ Park.

While the defender could view an EFL Cup final start as a difficult task given his lack of game time and the opposition, it would also be an opportunity to write his name into Newcastle folk law.

Newcastle will start as underdogs in the final, given Liverpool’s superb form both domestically and in Europe this season.

The Magpies play West Ham United on Monday night, before the final next weekend, and Howe will be desperate for none of his players to pick up injuries at the London Stadium.