Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been picked out by Neil Mellor for his performance against Southampton, with the ex-striker noting that he was possibly not ready to start at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s side had to work to do in the second half to come back from one goal behind against Southampton to record a 3-1 win and did so, with goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah (two), turning the match on its head and sending the Reds 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The match came hot on the heels of a demanding Champions League outing away at Paris Saint-Germain last week, but Slot resisted the urge to make wholesale changes.

He did though start with Mac Allister on the bench.

Mellor thinks that Mac Allister was possibly not ready to start against Southampton after he clocked the full 90 minutes in France, with PSG dominating possession, enjoying over 70 per cent of the ball.

Being sent on off the bench at half-time by Slot, Mellor saw Mac Allister do ‘outrageous’ things on the ball against the Saints.

Mellor said on LFC TV post match (5:10pm): “Some of his touches out there were outrageous.

Competition Appearances Premier League 28 Champions League 7 EFL Cup 5 FA Cup – Alexis Mac Allister so far this season

“I am not sure if he was ready to start the game after midweek.

“But he will be needed [again] on Tuesday against PSG.”

The former Red is now hoping that all of the players involved against Southampton have come through the game without picking up any injury niggles, as the second leg with PSG and the EFL Cup final loom large on the horizon.

“I just hope everyone is OK because we have two massive games, the first PSG and then for the first piece of silverware of the season.”

Slot used six substitutes during the course of the game at Anfield, with Andrew Robertson, Harvey Elliott and Mac Allister brought on at the break, while later in the game Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo and Jarell Quansah joined the fray.

Liverpool now have to balance the demands of getting past PSG in the Champions League in midweek, boasting a 1-0 lead from the first leg, and the EFL Cup final against Newcastle United next weekend.