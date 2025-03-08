Lincoln City boss Michael Skubala has predicted that Birmingham City will probably break the 100-point mark in League One this season, but is keen for his men to give Blues a real challenge this afternoon.

The Imps have been inconsistent in their recent games, winning just two of their last six matches and sit 12th in the League One table with 46 points.

Skubala’s men however, secured a 4-1 victory against Crawley Town on Tuesday night, and extended their recent goalscoring form by taking the tally to eleven goals in their last four league matches.

On the other hand, Birmingham have been consistently excellent this season, sitting top of the League One table with 76 points, but suffered their first defeat in 19 league games on Tuesday, as they lost 3-1 against an in-form Bolton Wanderers.

Now Skubala is coming up against a side he believes could well break 100 points in League One this season, in a sign of just how good they are.

The Lincoln boss though is taking encouragement from the result against Crawley Town and is keen to see his men repeat the intensity to give Birmingham a proper challenge and maximise their chances.

Skubala, speaking after the Crawley win, told Lincoln’s official channel (3:26): “Everyone knows what they are doing and how good they are and they will probably break the 100 point record.

“I don’t know how they have got on [at Bolton] actually.

“But you know but they can be beaten and we have just got to be on it and we have got to go there and when we went there, again in the second half against them, we had really good intensity and we had a good structure and we got after them.

Result Competition Lincoln 1-3 Birmingham League One Birmingham 2-1 Lincoln FA Cup Lincoln City vs Birmingham City this season

“We are going to have to do that the same but it is going to be a different game.

“It is going to be a tough game but it is a really important three points for us [against Crawley] because it nudges us up again and we have got to keep nudging.

“Birmingham’s one of those where we can all just have a go and see how it goes and hopefully get some points out.”

Blues have already defeated the Imps twice this season, securing a 3-1 win in October in League One and a 2-1 win in January in the third round of the FA Cup.

Birmingham boss Chris Davies will look for an immediate response from his team on Saturday after losing against Bolton on Tuesday, which could make the game an even more dangerous one for Lincoln.