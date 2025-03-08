Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon believes that playing in the Championship on loan with Leeds United can prepare him better for the Premier League and has been ‘really crucial’ to him.

After enduring a difficult season with Tottenham, where he was sidelined with an injury for the most part of the campaign, Solomon was sent out on loan to the Championship in the summer, joining promotion hopefuls Leeds.

The Israel international has taken to Elland Road like a fish to water and has established himself as a regular for Daniel Farke’s team, who top the Championship standings.

Now approaching the end of his stay at the Yorkshire club, with no option in the loan for Leeds to sign him permanently, Solomon insists that the move to the Championship has 100 per cent helped him become a better player.

“100 per cent [playing in the Championship can make me a better player]”, Solomon told LUTV (3:58).

Given the huge number of games in the division, with Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday schedules not uncommon, the 25-year-old feels that a player can only become better as he starts playing more and more games.

And taking into account his spell on the sidelines, Solomon believes getting the volume of matches into his legs has been ‘really crucial’.

Leeds United player League goals Joel Piroe 15 Dan James 10 Brenden Aaronson 8 Manor Solomon 7 Willy Gnonto 5 Pascal Struijk 5 Leeds United’s top Championship goalscorers this season

“In the Championship, we play a lot of games; we have a 46-game season, which is a big number of games and I think the more you play the better you get, especially after the tough season that I had.

“I was injured for the majority of the season.

“So, to come here and to play a lot of games was really crucial for me.

“I think it can help me in the future in the Premier League, not just me but also for all the players in the club.”

In 28 Championship matches, the former Fulham player has scored seven goals and has also helped set up seven more for his team-mates.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is likely to be keeping a close eye on how Solomon does over the remaining games in the season as he decides whether he wants the winger as part of his first team squad for next term.