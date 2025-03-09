George Wood/Getty Images

Former Premier League boss Alan Pardew says anyone who understands football knows that Arsenal have no chance of stopping Liverpool winning the Premier League title now.

Arsenal dropped points with a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday, failing to respond to Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Southampton on Saturday.

The picture in the Premier League now is that league leaders Liverpool hold a 15-point lead over Arsenal, who have a game in hand to potentially close that to 12 points.

Liverpool have nine more games to play, while Arsenal have ten, and Pardew thinks that the Gunners’ attack has just not fired the way it needed to.

He believes if Liverpool had been playing at Old Trafford against Ruben Amorim’s men on Sunday, they would have found a way to win and not drawn 1-1, as the Gunners did.

Pardew said on talkSPORT’s The Final Word (9th March, 18:40): “Arsenal, offensively, don’t look like they are going to win the league because of that offensive falling down.

Season Winners Won by 2023/24 Manchester City 2 points 2022/23 Manchester City 5 points 2021/22 Manchester City 1 point 2020/21 Manchester City 12 points 2019/20 Liverpool 18 points Distance Premier League won by last five seasons

“If Amorim had done those tactics against Liverpool then I think Liverpool would have found a way today. That’s why they are 15 points [clear].”

Liverpool also boast a superior goal difference to Arsenal and Pardew believes anyone who understands football knows the Premier League title race is done and dusted.

“I don’t think anybody who understands football, understands the stats, when you look at Liverpool having lost one game, scored 69 goals, Arsenal scored 52 goals, think that they are not going to do it”, he explained.

“[If you do] you’re barking up the wrong tree.”

Liverpool have won 21 of their 29 Premier League games this term, losing just once, while Arsenal have only won 15 of their 28 outings, losing three times.

The Reds have the best away record in the league, winning ten of their 15 away matches, while their home record is also the best, with eleven wins at Anfield in 14 league games.

Liverpool are due to play host to Arsenal at Anfield in their third from last league game this season and the Gunners may well need to give the Reds a guard of honour.