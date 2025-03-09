Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Jason McAteer has admitted he has been disappointed with Aston Villa and Newcastle United in the Premier League this season and feels both are ‘fighting for their lives’.

With the Premier League rapidly entering its business end this term, clubs are battling for position with the knowledge that the games are running out as they chase their objectives.

Liverpool look to have the Premier League title all but wrapped up, while there is a scramble to finish in a Champions League spot and, further down, just to be in Europe.

Aston Villa, who finished fourth last term, are currently seventh and facing a battle to qualify for Europe, while Newcastle, who came seventh, are now ninth and could also be without European football next season.

McAteer, a former Premier League midfielder, admits he felt that both clubs were in a position to kick on and establish themselves in the top part of the league, and he has been disappointed by what he has seen.

He thinks both are now in a position where they are ‘fighting for their lives’.

“I tell you who’ve been disappointing this season in the league, Aston Villa and Newcastle”, McAteer said on beIN SPORTS (0:08).

Player Arrived from Deal type Donyell Malen Borussia Dortmund Permanent Andres Garcia Levante Permanent Axel Disasi Chelsea Loan Marcus Rashford Manchester United Loan Marco Asensio Paris Saint-Germain Loan Aston Villa’s winter transfer window signings

“When they got into Europe we thought ‘oh, right, OK, they are now are in a position to strengthen and maybe hang around the top five positions’.

“I mean, they are fighting for their lives.

“I did think Villa would do better.”

Aston Villa do remain in the Champions League and are well placed to reach the last eight after winning the first leg of their last 16 tie against Club Brugge 3-1 in Belgium.

If Unai Emery can complete the job against Club Brugge then Aston Villa would face either Liverpool or Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-final.

Newcastle meanwhile are in the EFL Cup final, against Liverpool, and could end their long wait for silverware if they can cause a shock against the Reds next weekend.