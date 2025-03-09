Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Senny Mayulu has promised the French giants will give everything to turn their Champions League last 16 tie against Liverpool around on Tuesday night.

The Ligue 1 side were largely dominant in the first leg at the Parc des Princes and Liverpool had to hang on to avoid conceding, as PSG ran riot and controlled the game.

Arne Slot’s men then managed to spring a surprise with just minutes left when Harvey Elliott came on off the bench to hand Liverpool a 1-0 win and a crucial advantage heading into the second leg of the tie.

Liverpool will now count on the Anfield factor to make a crucial difference in the second leg and help them to progress into the last eight of the Champions League, knocking a dangerous PSG side out in the process.

PSG though have not suffered a drop in confidence despite trailing 1-0 in the tie, Mayulu believes, and the midfielder insists that they put in a good performance on Wednesday night in the first leg.

He is clear that PSG will do everything in the second leg at Anfield on Tuesday to turn the tie around and win the game on Merseyside, with staying focused especially important.

Player Goals Ousmane Dembele 20 Bradley Barcola 13 Kang-in Lee 6 Goncalo Ramos 5 Vitinha 4 PSG’s top Ligue 1 goalscorers

Asked how confident PSG are going into the second leg, Mayulu said via French outlet Made In Foot: “The same as the first match.

“We want to give it our all and win this game.

“We played a good game on Wednesday despite not managing to score.

“But we’re going to stay focused and give everything we’ve got on Tuesday to win this game.”

PSG shrugged off their first leg defeat against Liverpool by thrashing Rennes 4-1 in Ligue 1 on Saturday as they remain firmly on course to pick up the league title.

The capital club have picked up 65 points from their 25 Ligue 1 games so far, not losing a single outing and sitting comfortably ahead of second placed Marseille, who have collected 49 points from the same number of games.