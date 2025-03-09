Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan believes it will not be long before Arsenal raise the white flag and give up in the Premier League title race, accepting they cannot reel in the Reds.

Arne Slot’s side came from behind on Saturday against strugglers Southampton to register a 3-1 win and in doing so moved a huge 16 points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners can close that gap as they have two games in hand on Liverpool, but closing a distance of ten points, especially when they have a depleted final third due to injuries, is a big ask.

Whelan is sure that Arsenal’s 7-1 win over PSV Eindhoven in midweek in the Champions League will have definitely given them renewed confidence.

However, he thinks the realisation that Liverpool just keep winning in the Premier League and the gap shows no signs of shrinking will eventually cause Arsenal to accept they are not going to win the title this season.

Whelan does not expect that to happen now, as he thinks Arsenal will keep plugging away, but he does not feel it is far off happening.

Player Injury Bukayo Saka Hamstring Gabriel Jesus ACL Gabriel Martinelli Hamstring Kai Havertz Hamstring Arsenal’s attacking injuries

“They won 7-1 in the Champions League in midweek. You’d think that would give them confidence, but Liverpool winning again”, Whelan said on LFC TV’s Reaction show (10:56).

“They all look at the TV and go ‘oh, 16 points, we’ll keep trying, we’ll see where we can go and what we can do’.

“But it won’t be long before they go ‘oh, it’s not happening’.”

Liverpool do still have a number of tricky league games on paper, with a run of consecutive matches against Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Slot’s side though have such a commanding lead that much of the pressure has been taken off their shoulders.

They could also soon get the morale boost of a trophy win, with the EFL Cup final against Newcastle United on the agenda for next weekend.