Angus Kinnear may anger Leeds United by taking two or three key allies from Elland Road to Everton when he becomes Toffees CEO, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Everton have tempted Kinnear to take on a fresh challenge on Merseyside and he will be in place in the summer when the Toffees move into their impressive new stadium.

The Toffees were attracted to Kinnear’s experience of being at clubs after stadium moves as he was at Arsenal when they moved into the Emirates Stadium and then at West Ham United when they headed into the London Stadium.

Everton announced last week that Kinnear will become their CEO from 1st June, but the executive may not be the last key man behind the scenes that Leeds lose.

Kinnear could take two or three key allies with him to Everton and that may anger Leeds.

Leeds are battling to win promotion back to the Premier League and if they do they face a huge summer ahead to get ready for top flight football.

Person Position Paraag Marathe Chairman Andrew Schwartzberg Vice chairman Peter Lowry Director Eugene Schneur Director Angus Kinnear Chief executive Morrie Eisenberg Chief operating officer Robbie Evans Chief strategy officer Key Leeds United off the pitch figures

Losing key behind the scenes officials would be another blow for the Whites, who will already have to deal without Kinnear’s experienced hand behind the tiller.

Preparing for life in the Premier League would likely mean significant squad changes at Elland Road, with Leeds no doubt having noticed how newly promoted teams have struggled in recent seasons.

Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton all sit inside the bottom three in the Premier League this season and are poised to suffer instant relegation back down to the second tier.

None of the three sides have won more than four league games in the Premier League this term.