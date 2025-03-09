Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has dubbed the Fratton Park atmosphere ‘incredible’ after the Whites were beaten 1-0 by Portsmouth in the Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Leeds have been superb in the Championship in recent months and headed to the south coast on the back of a 17-game unbeaten run and sitting top of the table.

They were widely expected to get the job done against a Portsmouth side still looking over their shoulder at the relegation battle, but Pompey came up trumps.

The only goal of the game came in the 61st minute when attacker Colby Bishop got in behind the Leeds defence to chip the ball past an onrushing Illan Meslier.

Despite Daniel Farke ringing the changes by bringing on Largie Ramazani, Joe Rothwell and Mateo Joseph in the 68th minute, and then Willy Gnonto and Sam Byram ten minutes after that, Leeds could find no leveller as the clock ticked down.

Over 20,000 packed into Fratton Park to push Portsmouth to victory and the atmosphere was one that impressed former Leeds star Dallas, who was at the ground on pundit duty.

Opponents Date Millwall (H) 12/03 QPR (A) 15/03 Swansea City (H) 29/03 Luton Town (A) 05/04 Middlesbrough (A) 08/04 Leeds United’s next five games

The ex-midfielder dubbed it ‘incredible’ and also had warm words for Portsmouth, who he thinks deserved to take all three points against his former club due to how they performed on the day.

Dallas said post match on ITV (via BBC): “Even if Leeds had got something out of that game it would have been an injustice because that second half, Portsmouth were incredible in and out of possession.

“The goalkeeper, in big moments, is there to do his job and we saw that with the Byram header late on and the [Joel] Piroe save in the first half.

“Portsmouth, for me, were worthy winners today.

“The atmosphere today was incredible, you could see the players feeding off that.”

With Burnley and Sheffield United both winning their respective games on Saturday, there is now an increased amount of pressure on Leeds.

The Blades have the same number of points as Leeds, with 76, though the Whites are still top, while Burnley are third with 74 points.

Leeds are next due to welcome rivals Millwall to Elland Road, before their final game before March’s international break is away at QPR.