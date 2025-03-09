Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Sunderland are hoping they can win promotion in order to be able to keep hold of Jobe Bellingham, with a sale tipped to be almost certain if they do not go up, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats have been challenging for promotion to the Premier League this season under Regis Le Bris, but increasingly look like they will have to go through the playoff route to get it.

Back to back defeats to Leeds United and Hull City last month did real damage to automatic promotion hopes at the Stadium of Light, though Sunderland have since got back on track with two wins on the spin.

They still sit eight points off the top two, but despite now being likely to need to lottery of the playoffs, are hoping they can make it up and hold on to Bellingham.

Bellingham is attracting interest from a host of sides, including Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Sunderland are aware that Bellingham is a wanted man but think if they go up then they can try to keep him at the club.

If they do not go up then it is suggested to be almost certain he would be sold in the approaching summer transfer window.

Bellingham has made 32 appearances in the Championship for Sunderland so far this season, scoring four times and chipping in with three assists.

He has been a key man for Le Bris and losing him in the summer would be a blow to the project the Frenchman has started at the Stadium of Light.

The 19-year-old’s deal at Sunderland is due to turn through until 2028.