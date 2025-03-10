Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion out-on-loan star Malick Yalcouye, has hailed his goal for Sturm Graz against Grazer AK in the Graz derby as the greatest moment of his career so far.

The 19-year-old central midfielder joined Brighton from Swedish club IFK Goteborg in the summer and he was immediately loaned out to Austrian side Sturm Graz to further his development through regular game time.

Yalcouye has established himself as a regular for the Austrian champions and featured a total of 16 times in the Austrian Bundesliga, scoring four times while registering one assist.

The Brighton loanee scored an injury-time winner against Sturm Graz’s local rivals Grazer to help his team secure a 2-1 victory in the derby on Sunday.

Yalcouye admitted that his last-minute winner at the weekend was the greatest moment of his football career so far, and the Brighton star stated that he feels great to have helped his team to win the derby.

“That’s the greatest moment of my career so far, you could say that”, Yalcouye was quoted as saying by Austrian daily Kleine Zeitung.

Position Team Games played Points 1st Sturm Graz 21 43 2nd Austria Vienna 21 43 3rd Wolfsburger 21 36 4th Red Bull Salzburg 21 35 5th Rapid Vienna 21 31 6th LASK Linz 21 31 Austrian Bundesliga top six

“It was my most special goal so far.

“To score in stoppage time at 1-1 in a derby just feels great.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult match and we struggled to create chances.

“Fortunately, I scored the goal at the end.”

The 19-year-old Mali midfielder has already started to shine in Austrian football and has been compared to former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.

Brighton will be looking for him to continue to make progress during his loan stint at Sturm Graz and then all eyes will be on what they decide the next step for Yalcouye should be for next season.

Sturm Graz sit top of the Austrian Bundesliga table and are seeking to retain their title.