Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan has praised Harvey Elliott for his commitment to giving 100 per cent in every match and believes the 21-year-old is adored by the Reds fans for his work rate on the pitch.

The attacking midfielder recently captured the headlines with his goal against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Round of 16, which helped Arne Slot’s men secure a crucial 1-0 win in the first leg in the French capital.

Elliott, however, was out of action for almost the entire first half of the campaign, as he fractured his foot, and since his return, the 21-year-old has mostly featured off the bench for the Reds.

The England Under-21 international has played a total of 552 minutes of football this season for Liverpool, but has still registered five goal contributions for the Reds, proving himself to be a threat in the final third.

Legendary former midfielder Whelan reflected on Elliott’s recent cameos and believes the Liverpool fans love him for always giving everything on the pitch.

The Liverpool legend believes the 21-year-old is always ready to come on and contribute to the team as he did against PSG last week, scoring a goal with his first touch in the game.

Club Years Fulham 2018-2019 Liverpool 2019- Blackburn Rovers (loan) 2020-2021 Harvey Elliott’s career history

Whelan said on LFC TV’s The Reaction (19:27) after Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League: “I feel sorry for Harvey Elliott, of course, he is 21, 150 games for Liverpool, players are coming into the squad and he has been moved back out.

“But when he has been asked to do something, let’s go on there, maybe change the game. He came on against PSG, scores the goal to win the game.

“He comes on today nearly scores with his right foot, which is not his natural foot.

“He is ready, he is a big Liverpool fan and he is ready every time that when he steps on that pitch, ‘I will give you 100 per cent’ and we know what the Liverpool fans are like.

“If you get on that pitch like Darwin Nunez, give 100 per cent, we will be behind you and that’s the way Harvey is at the moment.”

The Reds will now switch their attention to the Champions League, as they are set to welcome PSG to Anfield as they bid to continue their progress in the competition, against a top quality side who troubled them in the first leg.

If Elliott is not involved against PSG then he will switch his focus to the EFL Cup final next weekend and hope to play his part against Newcastle United.