George Wood/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin anticipates a ‘terrific atmosphere’ inside Bramall Lane on Tuesday night following Leeds United’s loss to Portsmouth on Sunday.

Following a series of impressive performances, league leaders Leeds saw their momentum being halted first by West Brom, who held them to a draw, and then by Portsmouth, who ended their 17-game unbeaten league run.

The 1-0 loss against John Mousinho’s side on Sunday means that Sheffield United are now level on points with Leeds, albeit with an inferior goal difference.

Sheffield United now have the chance to go top of the table as they are due to take on Bristol City on Tuesday night, with Leeds not in action until Wednesday, against Millwall.

Parkin, who watched the match between Leeds and Portsmouth, insists that it is now going to be an exciting race to the finish and feels Sheffield United will have been given fresh impetus by the result at Fratton Park.

He believes the atmosphere at Bramall Lane will be electric and though Bristol City will pose a difficult challenge, Parkin is backing Sheffield United to get the job done.

“Really looking forward to it”, he said on the Championship Score Predictions show (11:16).

Result Date Bristol City 1-2 Sheffield United 05/11/24 Sheffield United 1-0 Bristol City 18/04/23 Bristol City 0-1 Sheffield United 01/11/22 Bristol City 1-1 Sheffield United 18/04/22 Sheffield United 2-0 Bristol City 28/11/21 Sheffield United vs Bristol City last five meetings

“As soon as I saw that Pompey result against Leeds yesterday, immediately I rubbed my hands together thinking that’s going to be a terrific atmosphere at Bramall Lane tomorrow.

“So, hopefully, we get a really good game and obviously, the home support will be dreaming of that title now.

“Not that they weren’t, but all of a sudden, same points going into a very winnable home game.

“I think Bristol City always are a difficult team to beat.

“There is that inconsistency, but they have really responded to what I thought a bit of negativity about a month ago to prove themselves to be a good outside shout for the playoffs.

“I think it is going to be a narrow win for Sheffield United. I think that is going to be my prediction.”

Sheffield United have lost three games in the Championship at Bramall Lane so far this season and there will be pressure on not to slip up against Bristol City.

The Robins are unbeaten on the road in their last four league fixtures, something which will give them encouragement.