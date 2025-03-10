Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has warned his team that they have to be wary about the speed Stevenage possess going into Tuesday’s League One game.

Blues are top of the league table and after securing a 1-0 victory over Lincoln City on Saturday, they have moved one step closer to securing automatic promotion to the Championship this season.

On Tuesday, Birmingham are set to welcome Alex Revell’s Stevenage, who Blues fought in the EFL Trophy in February to nick a 1-0 win, at St. Andrew’s.

Davies explained that Stevenage have something different, something that many other teams in League One do not have and pointed out the threat that Boro can pose to opposing sides due to their speed.

The Birmingham boss also pointed out that his side will need to be careful of Stevenage’s front players, who are good at running behind the defence line and instigating counter-attacks.

“A good team and with them, it is the speed”, Davies told Blues TV (5:32).

Team Points Birmingham City 79 Wycombe Wanderers 68 Wrexham 68 Stockport County 62 Charlton Athletic 60 Bolton Wanderers 60 League One table top six

“They have got speed with the front players so they can counter attack and run in behind.

“They have got something a little bit different from some teams at this level, so we are going to have to be wary of that and see that as another tough game.”

Birmingham managed to edge out Lincoln City 1-0 on their last outing and there may be some concern over goals drying up for Blues.

Davies has seen his men score just five goals across their last five games and that will be something the boss will want to see improve in the coming weeks.

Stevenage also head to St Andrew’s on a run of solid away form.

Boro have won four of their last six away games in League One, even going to promotion challengers Wrexham and Barnsley and coming away with all three points.