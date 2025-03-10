Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Portsmouth star Colby Bishop has revealed that John Mousinho reminded the side that Leeds United are a Premier League outfit and added that securing four points against the Whites in both games this season shows Pompey’s progress.

Pompey drew their first game of the season against Leeds at Elland Road 3-3 in a thrilling affair and on Sunday at Fratton Park, they secured three points with a 1-0 result over the league leading Whites.

Portsmouth have seen a great turnaround in their season in the second half of the campaign and they ended Leeds United’s 17-game undefeated run in the league with the help of Bishop’s goal.

Bishop revealed that Mousinho pointed out to his team that Leeds are a side of Premier League level and to register four points from home and away games against Daniel Farke’s men shows their progression.

The Portsmouth star also emphasised that Fratton Park feels like a fortress to Pompey and believes that they can match any side in the league when they are playing at home.

“He thought we were brilliant”, Bishop told Portsmouth’s official channel (2:40).

Date Game Result 09/03/25 Portsmouth vs Leeds United 1-0 01/03/25 Luton Town vs Portsmouth 1-0 22/02/25 Portsmouth vs Queens Park Rangers 2-1 15/02/25 Oxford United vs Portsmouth 0-2 11/02/25 Portsmouth vs Cardiff City 2-1 Portsmouth’s last five fixtures

“Again he [Mousinho] reiterated that they are a Premier League team; they are not a Championship team and we have just come up to the Championship, so for us to nick a point away and then take three points off them today shows how far we have come.

“It again feels like Fratton is just a fortress and anyone that comes here we can match up.”

Portsmouth now have a ten-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone and with 12 points from their last five games, they are hoping to ensure their Championship survival with room to spare.

Taken over the last six games, Portsmouth have the fifth best record in the entire Championship, having taken just one fewer point than leaders Leeds over that period.

Pompey are next due to host rock bottom Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday night and another win would have the side dreaming of a top half finish.