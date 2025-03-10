Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Aidy White thinks that Whites striker Mateo Joseph has not been at his best when he has come on in recent games, with the ball not sticking when he is up top.

The 21-year-old Leeds academy product started this season as Daniel Farke’s first choice centre forward but later lost his place in the starting line-up, with Joel Piroe becoming preferred by the Whites boss.

On Sunday, against Portsmouth in the Championship, Joseph came on as a substitute in the 68th minute of the game but failed to find the equaliser at Fratton Park to save Leeds from a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Pompey.

White believes that the Portsmouth game was suitable for Joseph to start ahead of Piroe in the starting line-up because the striker offers more physicality than the Dutchman.

However, he admitted that Joseph in recent games has not been able to make his usual impact when he has come on from the bench, with the ball not sticking, and he also added that both Piroe and the young forward failed to impress him against Pompey.

“I think with the type of game it was, the argument for Joseph to potentially play was there, but when he has come on the last couple of games, he has not been quite as his usual self; balls haven’t been sticking”, White said on BBC Radio Leeds (8:55) post match.

Opponents Result Hull City (H) 2-0 Sheffield United (H) 2-0 Cardiff City (H) 7-0 Mateo Joseph’s goals this season

“He is more of a physical presence than Piroe, but either way, the quality of both of them on the pitch was not good enough.”

Joseph has not started a game for Leeds since his involvement in the clash against strugglers Derby County in December.

The 21-year-old has found the back of the net only once in his last 25 league appearances for the Yorkshire outfit this season and Joseph will be desperate to find his goalscoring form before the season ends.

If Leeds do win promotion back to the Premier League, the jury is out on whether Farke will consider Joseph to be a serious option in the top flight, where goalscoring chances will be at a premium.