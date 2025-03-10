George Wood/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin believes having been put out of the FA Cup by Millwall, Leeds United will be keen to take revenge at Elland Road on Wednesday night in the Championship.

Daniel Farke’s team have enjoyed an excellent campaign so far in the Championship, but have dropped five points in their last two matches, which has allowed second-placed Sheffield United to draw level with them on points in the table.

With another set of Championship fixture scheduled for this week, Leeds have a perfect opportunity to get back on track and are also back in action at fortress Elland Road.

They could even be behind Sheffield United in the table when they take on Millwall on Wednesday, because the Blades are in action on Tuesday against Bristol City.

Leeds’ opponents on Wednesday will be Millwall, who have already been to Elland Road in the FA Cup and won this season, something few sides have done.

Former Championship hitman Parkin thinks that Leeds will want to take revenge on Millwall and fully expects them to get it this week.

Result Date Watford 1-2 Millwall 08/03 Crystal Palace 3-1 Millwall (FA Cup) 01/03 Derby County 0-1 Millwall 22/02 Preston North End 1-1 Millwall 18/02 Plymouth Argyle 5-1 Millwall 12/02 Leeds United 0-2 Millwall (FA Cup) 08/02 Millwall’s last six away games

He is expecting a superb atmosphere at Elland Road and thinks Leeds will come through the Millwall test comfortably.

Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions show (14:27): “They will obviously want to respond to losing against Millwall in the FA Cup at Elland Road.

“So great atmosphere you would expect there to be.

“And I think they will respond – going to be kind of must-win if Sheffield United get the job done and likewise Burnley – I think will win and I think they will win handsomely.

“And that’s not to slight how well Millwall are playing under Alex Neil.”

Millwall will head to Elland Road with confidence, with the Lions having the third best away record in the Championship over the last six games.

Scoring goals has been an issue though, with just seven goals scored in those six away league matches.