Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan has admitted that Paris Saint-Germain have so much quality that it frightens him, but he is confident that he will see an improved performance from the Reds on Tuesday at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s men secured a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against PSG, but the Reds were completely outplayed by the Parisians.

Luis Enrique’s men dominated Liverpool last week, enjoying more possession, and taking 28 shots, but the Reds held on and then ruthlessly struck near the end of the game.

Alisson was superb between the sticks for the Premier League leaders, as the Brazilian made nine vital saves to keep Liverpool’s clean sheet intact.

Reflecting on the first leg at the Parc des Princes, Whelan admitted that the Parisians’ ability to keep the ball is frightening.

The Reds legend expects to see PSG utlise the wide areas, as Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele were getting past Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson last week.

Opponents Result Rennes 1-4 Briochin 0-7 Lyon 2-3 Toulouse 0-1 Brest 0-3 PSG’s last five away games

Whelan, however, feels that his former side will not have a similar approach to the game, as he believes the Reds will play much better when they welcome the Parisians to Anfield on Tuesday in the second leg.

The Liverpool legend said on LFC TV’s The Reaction (36:45): “They will still have the two men wide, Dembele and Barcola, or whether Dembele plays up front and somebody else goes out wide.

“But they will keep the two wide men, they had a lot of success against Trent and Robbo, skipping down the line, getting past them and pulling balls back for people coming through.

“So much of that PSG that frightens me about how well they played and how they kept the ball so well.

“The three midfielders were always on top, we did not pick up any balls, they won every ball, they started every move, we could not get the ball back off them.

“We will see a different Liverpool, which is because they were not great on the night.

“Liverpool, they let them have the ball too much, they let them control the game, they let them win every ball.

“This is a different game now and we will see a much better Liverpool in this one.”

PSG last played at Anfield during the Champions League group stage in the 2018/19 season and lost the match 3-2, as Roberto Firmino scored in the 91st minute to give the Reds victory.

Liverpool sit comfortably clear at the top of the Premier League table and will be desperate not to exit the Champions League as they look towards what could be a sensational first season in charge for Slot.