Former Leeds United star Aidy White is of the view that after the Portsmouth game, Millwall will fancy themselves against the Whites and stressed that the Yorkshire outfit have to earn respect from the opposition by winning the physical battles on the pitch.

Leeds went on a 17-match unbeaten run in the Championship, which put them in a strong position to secure promotion this season, but lost to Portsmouth on Sunday 1-0 to end that stint.

Daniel Farke’s side, despite having a brilliant season, have been criticised at times for a lack of physicality, which was again highlighted by their performance against Pompey at the weekend.

White thinks the Portsmouth game showed Leeds failing to win physical battles on the pitch, which is a concerning factor for the team and he added that too many times this season opposition teams at Elland Road have shown the Whites respect and not gone at them.

Now he believes after the Portsmouth game, Millwall will visit Elland Road with a plan to get a result and thinks that now Leeds will have to win their physical battles on the pitch to earn the right to play.

When asked about Leeds suffering issues against physical opponents, White said on BBC Radio Leeds post match (4:45): “I am just hoping that it is a one-off and we kind of learn from our previous mistakes, but today they [Portsmouth] really showed it.

“The battle on the pitch was not won at all and you have to do that first before you are allowed to play football.

“I feel like at home, teams automatically, most of them anyway, come up and sit off so we don’t have to do that side of the game very often, but today it was a little bit concerning.

“Millwall on a Wednesday night is not going to be great either, is it?

“They will probably come out and fancy themselves now, so we have to show teams, we have to fight for our respect and earn it, not just have it given to us like we have been handed so many times already this season.”

Millwall have twice defeated Leeds this season, knocking them out of the FA Cup in February with a 2-0 scoreline and winning at the Den 1-0 back in November.

Now Millwall will come to Elland Road in the hope of completing a league double over Leeds and if they did it would deepen worries over whether the Whites can cling up to gain automatic promotion.