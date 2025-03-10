Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke believes that a new contract is not just a gift for academy starlet Sam Chambers, who he is sure can play a major role for the club in the future.

The Whites have confirmed that they have handed the 17-year-old a new contract which will run for three more years, until the summer of 2028.

Chambers has been in and around the Leeds United first-team this year and managed 70 minutes of first-team football in the 2-0 FA Cup loss to Millwall.

He has also been named on the bench by Farke on a few occasions and was handed his Championship debut in November last year, when he featured against Plymouth Argyle.

Giving his reaction to the new contract, Farke revealed that it was not meant as a gift but as a recognition for the work Chambers has been putting in.

The German boss believes it has been clear to see how much he rates Chambers and his view is that if the midfielder continues to progress then he can be a big contributor to the first team at Elland Road.

“Perfect day for Sam, also his birthday, so great day for him”, Farke, asked about Chambers’ contract, said at a press conference (14:32).

Youth level Years Scotland U16s 2023 Scotland U17s 2023 Scotland U19s 2024 Sam Chambers at international level

“Great deal for him and we are delighted.

“I like him a lot and I believe in this player. He has developed so much.

“It is not a coincidence that he had his first experience in the starting line-up during the cup game against Millwall.

“And also had first appearances more or loss on the Championship level, was several times in the Championship squad already.

“So, the new contract is not a gift, we believe in him that he can play a major role for us in the future.”

The Leeds manager stressed that developing players from the academy continues to be a major focus for the club.

“It is one the cornerstones of our philosophy in general that we want to develop or own players and he is one of our academy products.”

If Leeds win promotion up to the Premier League this season then it is unclear if Farke will keep him as part of the first team squad or look to send him out on loan.

On the international stage, Chambers has been capped at multiple youth levels by Scotland.