Former Leeds United star Aidy White has hailed Portsmouth winger Josh Murphy as the best player on the pitch on Sunday, as Pompey defeated the Whites 1-0 in the Championship.

Portsmouth picked up a massive result on Sunday as Colby Bishop scored in the 61st minute to help them spring a surprise and end a lengthy Leeds unbeaten run to take all three points.

Murphy joined Pompey last summer in the transfer window, signing from Oxford United, and has since established himself as a first-team regular under John Mousinho.

The 30-year-old winger has played 32 times in the Championship this season, registering nine assists and finding the back of the net on six occasions.

Ex-Leeds man White, believes that Pompey were extremely good at winning the wide duels on Sunday against his former side, which did not allow the Whites wingers to make a significant impact on the game.

White reflected on Portsmouth’s performance and highlighted Murphy as the best player on the pitch at the weekend, as his performance on the wing made it extremely difficult for the Leeds full-back.

Club Years Norwich City 2013-2018 Wigan Athletic (loan) 2015 MK Dons (loan) 2015-2016 Cardiff City 2018-2022 Preston North End (loan) 2021-2022 Oxford United 2022-2024 Portsmouth 2024- Josh Murphy’s career history

The ex-Whites star said post match on BBC Radio Leeds (4:10): “They did not really let our wide players get into the game, and in the wide duels they were better.

“Murphy for me was the best player on the pitch today, both wide areas, got at our full-backs and made it really difficult.”

Portsmouth have now won four of their last six matches in the Championship and have moved ten points clear of the relegation zone to give their hopes of staying up in the second tier a big boost.

Mousinho’s men are now set to welcome 24th-placed Plymouth Argyle to Fratton Park on Wednesday night and will see that fixture as another winnable one.

The earlier fixture between Portsmouth and Plymouth this season saw Argyle grab a 1-0 win at Home Park.