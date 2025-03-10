Carl Recine/Getty Images

Bundesliga side Stuttgart have an option to buy out Liverpool and Bayern Munich target Angelo Stiller’s release clause, in a move which would hugely strengthen their negotiating position in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old is a product of Bayern Munich’s academy set-up and joined Hoffenheim in 2021 in search of regular first-team football.

Stiller was signed by Stuttgart in the summer of 2023 after his impressive displays for Hoffenheim, and last season he helped the south west side finish second in Bundesliga, ahead of Bayern Munich.

This season Stiller has been a standout player for Stuttgart, registering five assists and one goal in 25 games for them and his performances have not gone unnoticed, with Bayern Munich and Liverpool showing interest in him.

Stuttgart extended Stiller’s contract to 2028 but he has a €36.5m release clause agreed in his contract, which Liverpool could trigger in the summer.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland (via TZ), the Bundesliga outfit have negotiated an option in Stiller’s contract that will give them an opportunity to buy out the Liverpool target’s exit clause for €2m.

Although the 23-year-old has to agree with Stuttgart before they can buy out the release clause, it offers the club a golden opportunity to get rid of the clause.

In the event Stuttgart manage to get Stiller’s approval, they will be able to negotiate a higher transfer fee for the player.

The Merseyside outfit will likely look to strengthen their midfield in the summer, but they could face stiff competition from the Bavarian giants if they wish to pursue a deal for the Munich-born midfielder.

Now it remains to be seen whether Stiller will agree to remove his release clause if Stuttgart approach him in the coming days and weeks.